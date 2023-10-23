SEE IT: LA Deputy Shoots Armed Robbery Suspect Through Windshield

Los Angeles, California — On September 4, 2023, at 1:11 p.m., East Los Angeles Station deputies responded to a business in the 300 block of South Atlantic Boulevard in unincorporated Los Angeles, regarding a call of a person with a gun. Information in the call indicated a male entered the gas station and took several items. He removed a handgun from his backpack and held it down to his side as he fled the location. The male was later identified as 32-year-old Eduardo Villasenor of Commerce. Deputies located and contacted Villasenor walking in the 400 block of South Atlantic Boulevard and ordered him to stop.

Villasenor did not comply and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. Villasenor was struck by gunfire, dropped the handgun, and fell to the ground.

Deputies rendered first aid until the arrival of the Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics. Villasenor was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A loaded semiautomatic handgun was recovered at the scene. It was later determined Villasenor committed an armed robbery at the business. Following the robbery, Villasenor fled the scene and pointed his handgun at a male approximately one block west of the gas station. There were no other persons injured in the incident.

