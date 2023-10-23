Deadly Shooting Breaks Out After Multiple People Pulled Guns At Mexican Restaurant In Texas: Police

BORGER, Texas – A shooting broke out at a Mexican restaurant in Borger, resulting in one fatality and three individuals sustaining critical injuries.

The deadly shooting transpired at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Los Agaves Jalisco’s Grill & Cantina, located at 718 North Main Street. The Borger Police Department received a 911 call reporting a disturbance, during which the caller, while talking with the dispatcher, mentioned that gunshots had been discharged.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement officers at the scene, they encountered multiple individuals who had suffered gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on-site. The identity of this deceased individual is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The remaining three victims were promptly transported to a hospital in critical condition, although their conditions have since stabilized. According to the police, the incident transpired in the context of a physical altercation involving several individuals.

“Multiple firearms were produced and shots were fired,” Borger Police Chief Donnie Davis said . “Law enforcement is not seeking any further suspects at this time, but is asking if anyone witnessed the altercation to contact the Borger Police Department.”

