Terrifying moment huge swarm of goons – including man in PENNYWISE mask – loot Sacramento County 7-Eleven and jump behind counter to steal cigarettes

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

California police have released a disturbing video showing a swarm of people, including a man wearing a Pennywise mask, looting and vandalizing a supermarket.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said police were called to a 7-Eleven in Rio Linda on Oct. 8 when the store was being terrorized.

Surveillance footage shows the crowd entering through broken glass and jumping behind the counter to grab cigarette boxes.

“While Sacramento County North Patrol officers arrived on scene approximately five minutes after the call, those responsible for the damage and looting had already fled the scene,” police said.

Authorities released the video and still images to help identify the criminals.

Surveillance footage shows a gang vandalizing and looting a California 7-Eleven. A man wearing an orange and white Pennywise mask (bottom right) is seen entering and leaving the store several times

In the video, looters can be seen jumping behind the counter and grabbing cartons of cigarettes. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspects

Several times, a man wearing the white and orange Pennywise mask enters and leaves the store, taking more items with him.

The looters are seen carrying crates of beer and armfuls of snacks and knocking over shelves.

Police said after canvassing the area and attempting to locate witnesses, they believe some of the suspects are from the Bay Area.

“This investigation is very active and detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” police said.

They are offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

The Golden State has seen a rise in robberies and shoplifting while combating rising homelessness.

On October 5, security camera footage showed five masked suspects being pushed past a Gucci store security guard to commit a $50,000 robbery.

San Jose police arrested one suspect at the scene and the other four are still on the run.

In August, a group of 50 looters ransacked a luxury accessories concession at a Nordstrom store in Los Angeles.

Investigators believe the group stole approximately $60,000 to $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Police said the criminals robbed the store, knocking over shelves and leaving with cases of beer

The sheriff’s office said they believe several suspects are from the Bay Area and are offering a $10,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

A thieving ‘flash mob’ stole $5,000 worth of hardware from California Home Depot.

One of the thieves was seen wrestling a shopping cart from an employee while the others loaded a second cart.

Four of the looters were seen grabbing armfuls of power tools from a shelf before casually walking outside.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed claimed her city has become a “punching bag” in Bay Area crime headlines as the city struggles with 40,000 homeless people and brutal robberies.

Sacramento’s district attorney has sued the city over its homeless crisis, saying California’s capital suffered a “total collapse into chaos” because not enough was done to discourage people from living on the streets.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found that California accounts for half of the nation’s homeless population.

Homelessness advocacy group Sacramento Steps Forward says there are 9,278 homeless people living in Sacramento County.

Crime data from the California Department of Justice shows that 8,894 violent crimes occurred in Sacramento County in 2022.

Los Angeles Police Department officials have formed a task force called the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce.

Detectives said the robbery trend is not limited and will eventually cost America $30 billion a year unless something is done.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan for an additional $267 million to help combat organized retail crime.