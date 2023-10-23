Hailey Bieber showcases her toned abs in a white crop top on a coffee date with her husband Justin in LA

<!–

Hailey Bieber showed off her incredibly toned physique as she grabbed coffee with her husband Justin in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon.

Putting her toned midriff on full display in a cropped white Calvin Klein T-shirt and low-rise black trousers, the supermodel, 26, was the epitome of Nineties chic.

From her tiny, vintage-inspired black sunglasses to her super shiny, straight hair, all eyes were on the five-foot-tall beauty as she walked down the sidewalk in a pair of red snakeskin heels.

Her 29-year-old husband, who has developed a reputation for having a very different style than Hailey, wore a backwards baseball cap, an oversized black shirt and two layered mushroom necklaces.

The Baby hitmaker completed his look with a pair of blue slippers and a chunky gold watch.

The founder of Rhode Skincare recently opened up to the Sunday Times in May about her feelings about parenthood.

The brunette beauty admitted that she wanted children and candidly admitted that the thought was terrifying at the same time.

‘I want children so badly, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends… I can’t imagine having to confront people who say things about a child,” the leggy model admitted.

Stephen Baldwin’s daughter remained refreshingly realistic, adding, “We can only do our best to raise them.”

Making sure children felt “loved and safe” was the most important thing, Hailey noted.

Her hitmaker husband echoed her desire for children on a 2020 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Justin also acknowledged that his wife still had “some things she wants to accomplish as a woman.”

Respecting his wife of five years, the Yummy rapper added, “I think she’s just not ready yet, and I think that’s okay.”

In January 2022, Hailey made it clear that she wasn’t planning on having children within a year as she focused on her career.

‘Something happens to women when you get married. Everyone always assumes that it is like this: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?’ she told WSJ. Magazine.

She continued, “I think I had it deep in my mind that I wanted to have kids right away and I wanted to have kids super, super young.

But when she turned 25, she realized she’s “still super, super young.”