Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    News

    WATCH: Armed Homeowner Shoots at 3 Masked Gunmen Trying to Kick in Door

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , , ,
    WATCH: Armed Homeowner Shoots at 3 Masked Gunmen Trying to Kick in Door

    AUBURN, WA (APD / Press Release) – Around 2 a.m. (10/19) , the Auburn Police Department was dispatched to the 31000 block of 117 PL SE for a report of a non-injury shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, a resident at the address reported an attempted burglary at their home involving three suspects. Security footage from the home showed three masked men carrying guns announcing themselves as “Seattle Police” before trying to kick in the door. The homeowner was armed and quickly started firing shots at the intruders through the door.


    https://breaking911.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/dU8cdfrrNMLzzcmF.mp4

    After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects fled. APD Detectives are working hard to try to identify the three suspects in this case.

    The post WATCH: Armed Homeowner Shoots at 3 Masked Gunmen Trying to Kick in Door appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    ‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Speed Read: John Stamos Dishes on Bob Saget, the Olsens, and Divorce

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy