WATCH: Armed Homeowner Shoots at 3 Masked Gunmen Trying to Kick in Door

AUBURN, WA (APD / Press Release) – Around 2 a.m. (10/19) , the Auburn Police Department was dispatched to the 31000 block of 117 PL SE for a report of a non-injury shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, a resident at the address reported an attempted burglary at their home involving three suspects. Security footage from the home showed three masked men carrying guns announcing themselves as “Seattle Police” before trying to kick in the door. The homeowner was armed and quickly started firing shots at the intruders through the door.

After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects fled. APD Detectives are working hard to try to identify the three suspects in this case.

