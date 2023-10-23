Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    There Are Now NINE Official Candidates for House Speaker

    There Are Now NINE Official Candidates for House Speaker

    After Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) shocking failure to secure the House Speakership last week, there are now nine more Republican candidates for the role, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik announced Sunday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

    The deadline to announce their candidacy was set for noon on Sunday, Stefanik said.

    The candidates include Reps. Jack Bergman (MI), Byron Donalds (FL), Tom Emmer (MN), Kevin Hern (OK), Mike Johnson (LA), Dan Meuser (PA), Gary Palmer (AL), Austin Scott (GA), and Pete Sessions (TX).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

