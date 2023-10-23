Corio fire: Two children killed in fire near Geelong identified – as siblings fight for life

Ashlynn, 18 months, and Saige, three, lost their lives

Two more children fight to survive after fire

An 18-month-old and a three-year-old have been identified as the two children tragically killed in a shed fire over the weekend.

The fire broke out at 10.30am on Sunday in a garden shed at the rear of a house on Officer Court in Corio, a suburb of Geelong, southwest of Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including police, ambulance, fire and rescue.

Two children, Ashlynn, 18 months, and Saige, three, lost their lives in the fire, while their two other siblings remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Two children, Ashlynn, 18 months, and Saige, three (pictured together) lost their lives in the Geelong fire on Sunday, while their two other siblings remain in hospital in critical conditions.

Ambulance Victoria said the two surviving children, believed to be of nursery school age, suffered serious burns.

Their father accompanied them to the hospital.

It is understood their mother was inside the house and all four children were in the shed when the fire broke out.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help support the family.

Ashlynn and Saige (pictured centre) could not be saved after the fire tore through the shed on Sunday.

“This family will never be the same without these children in their lives,” a family friend wrote.

“I hope to help this family alleviate the financial cost of resting these beautiful babies, as this is such an unimaginable situation for any parent.”

Local resident Colin Stevenson said the deaths had shaken the close-knit community.

“I could not sleep. I got up at 2 a.m. to think about it,” he told Sunrise on Monday.

“This will shake up the region. You could hear a needle drop last night because there were no cars driving around or anything.

“I think the community feels it and people are overwhelmed right now, it’s just terrible. They’ll feel this way for a long time.

An investigation has been opened into the causes of the fire.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.