Strictly fans left divided as Eddie Kadi is eliminated over Zara McDermott despite him scoring a 10 just two weeks ago – as she admits ‘nerves got the better of her’

Strictly speaking, fans are divided after Eddie Kadi was eliminated over Zara McDermott after the dance-off on Sunday night’s results show.

The comedian, 40, and partner Karen Hauer faced off in the bottom two with Love Islander, 26, but were sent home by the judges.

However, some watching at home have questioned the decision on social media – especially since just two weeks ago he was given a 10 by Shirley for their Movie Week Men In Black routine.

It came as Zara reflected on being back in the bottom two when she said on Instagram that her ‘nerves got the better of her’ with this week’s routine.

Another said: ‘It’s so sad to see them go. Eddie and Karen had something special and I agree that Eddie’s natural groove might get in his way, but he can move.”

A third posted: ‘Strongly disagree with that outcome tonight.’

A fourth said: “Eddie and Karen should have stayed inside. Strictly speaking, I’m not a judge, but they fit together so well and have so much more rhythm…’

The elimination came just two weeks after the pair scored a 10 from Shirley Ballas for their Movie Week Men In Black routine.

Zara then took to her social media to express how she was feeling after a tough few weeks.

She wrote: ‘Entering the dance competition for the second time certainly wasn’t the easiest moment of our Strictly journey so far.

“I think I let those nerves get the better of us during our performance, and I knew I could have done better. I definitely felt like I was letting myself down when I walked off the dance floor because I knew I could have pushed through those jelly legs a little more, both physically and mentally!

‘But… the most important thing is that we are so grateful to the judges for saving us. I’m just not ready for this journey to be over, and the thought of leaving last night broke my heart.

“I promised myself and Graz that this week I’m going to work on keeping those nerves in check, and not letting them get in the way of me doing my best!”

Eddie and his dance partner Karen had to say goodbye after falling to the bottom of the leaderboard and losing the dance.

Eddie scored a disappointing 24 out of 40 with his Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez.

Eddie and Karen who performed first in the dance off were seen dancing the Samba again, before Zara and her dance partner Graziano Di Prima performed their American Smooth to Can’t Fight The Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes.

After both couples gave their best to win a place in next week’s competition, the judges gave their verdict.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were all in favor of Zara and Graziano, meaning the majority of votes saw them through another week.

Fourth judge Shirley Ballas also revealed that Zara and Graziano had her vote.

Craig said: ‘For me the quality of dancing in this couple was much better and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.’

Meanwhile, Motsi said: “For me it was extremely close. The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to the details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano.”

Anton said, ‘Well, I thought that was a great dance party. I thought both couples danced very well, but for me with a slightly cleaner technique I would like to save Zara and Graziano.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Eddie said: ‘I really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing.

‘This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been, but not just for me – my family – my little girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presentations, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most of all.

‘More importantly, this amazing queen (to Karen), there are two parts to this show – we want to entertain, I believe God brought this to me, I just want to make people happy and this gem right here has kept me happy – I love you so much. God bless you.’

Karen gushed: ‘You’re a sweetheart, I’m going to miss you (to Eddie) – well, I’ll see you tomorrow!

‘We are going to pick up Congolese dances. I want to thank you so much for being so positive and bringing so much light and smiles, just a beauty to all of us, I want to thank you so much.”

Sunday’s Results show also saw professional dancers take viewers back in time with a fantastic Fosse-inspired 1960s number and a special Planet Earth III themed performance of Pompeii from Bastille in the ballroom.

The remaining couples will hit the dance floor next week for a spooky Halloween special on Saturday, October 28 at 6:40 p.m.

The results show returns on Sunday October 29 at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Eddie and Karen will join Fleur East for their first exclusive television interview live on Strictly: It Takes Two on Monday October 23 at 6.30pm on BBC Two.