Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    News

    17 Suspects Arrested In Las Vegas Police Child Sex Predator Sting

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , , ,
    17 Suspects Arrested In Las Vegas Police Child Sex Predator Sting

    NEVADA (LVMPD / News Release) – A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 17 arrests on October 13-14, 2023.

    The two-day Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) joint operation included detectives and agents from the ICAC Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, to include the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, US Air Force Office of Special Investigation, Nevada Attorney General and the North Las Vegas Police Department participated in organizing and conducting the operation. Undercover agents posed as 13- and 14-year-old juveniles. After being solicited for sex by the adult suspects, a meeting was set up and the suspects were taken into custody.

    Those arrested were: Randy Thomsen, 38; Jazoni Hickman, 20; Siaju Brown, 20; Angel Rivera, 40; Eskipper Monasterio, 36; Daniel Frentzel, 39; Robert Kafaka II, 35; Scott Rotolo
    34; Tanner Castro, 26; Pablo Martinez, 44; Jhon Adajar, 35; Peter Forseth, 64; Andrew Logsdon, 42; Johnathan Adame, 31; Santiago Guzman, 40; Everado Escobedo, 22; and Cristian Valera- Rodriguez, 38. They all face charges for Luring a Minor with a Computer to Engage in Sex

    The post 17 Suspects Arrested In Las Vegas Police Child Sex Predator Sting appeared first on Breaking911.

