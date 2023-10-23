Au Pair Charged Months After Man Is Fatally Shot And Woman Is Stabbed To Death At Virginia Home

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FCPD / News Release) – Following an intensive and ongoing investigation spanning nearly 7 months, FCPD homicide detectives have arrested an au pair in connection to February’s fatal shooting of a man near the Hattontown neighborhood. When officers initially responded to the Banfield home in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way, on February 24, 2023, they descended upon an appalling scene. They found Christine Banfield, 37, of Herndon in an upstairs bedroom suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, and located Joseph Ryan, 39, of Springfield nearby, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The initial 911 calls were made by the family’s au pair and Banfield’s husband.

Through forensic evidence and multiple interviews, detectives determined the au pair, 23-year-old Juliana Peres Magalhaes, of Reston shot Joseph Ryan. Peres Magalhaes has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is being held at the Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and review digital and forensic evidence to determine the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing of Christine Banfield.

