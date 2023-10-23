‘No Evidence’ of Antisemitism in Detroit Synagogue Leader’s Killing: Cops

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue

Samantha Woll, a beloved synagogue leader, was remembered as the “most beloved person in Detroit” by friends and family Sunday after she was fatally stabbed to death just a day earlier, an incident that has the Jewish community in Motor City reeling.

Despite the killing’s headline-grabbing nature—and a charged environment made worse given the recent war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas—police are urging the community to be patient as their investigation continues.

Precious few details about the incident have been made public, though Detroit Police Chief James E. White said in a statement Sunday that “no evidence has surfaced suggesting that this crime was motivated by antisemitism.” He asked that the community continue to remain patient as the investigation is ongoing saying, “Everything that can be done to bring this matter to closure is being called into service.”

