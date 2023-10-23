Maryland Rape Suspects Caught Trying to Leave the County on Separate Flights

STERLING, Va. (CBP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two fleeing Maryland rape suspects at Washington Dulles International Airport late Thursday and early today.

Officers first arrested Oscar Armando Hernandez Mata, a 53-year-old Salvadoran, on a Montgomery County, Maryland, warrant for felony second degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor. Hernandez Mata is an alien unlawfully present in the U.S. after being ordered removed by an immigration judge in 2006.

CBP’s National Targeting Center alerted Dulles officers of Hernandez Mata’s impending departure flight to El Salvador. Dulles CBP officers apprehended Hernandez Mata at 4:48 p.m., Thursday at the departure gate.

Nine hours later, CBP officers arrested Carlos Ernesto Osorto Molina, a 53-year-old Salvadoran and U.S. lawful permanent resident, on a Prince George’s County, Maryland, warrant for felony second degree rape.

Dulles CBP officers identified Osorto Molina as a warrant subject while vetting departing international flights. Officers apprehended Osorto Molina at 1:56 a.m. Friday as he attempted to board a different flight to El Salvador.

CBP turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

“The arrests of these two fugitives, accused of rather heinous charges, illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to assist our law enforcement partners in ensuring that victims have a voice, and that fugitives of serious crimes have their day in court,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C.

