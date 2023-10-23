New Report Spills How Sidney Powell Allegedly Ended Up in This Mess

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sidney Powell footed the bill over an effort to access and copy data from a Georgia county’s election systems in the hopes of somehow proving election fraud against Donald Trump, according to a sprawling report on her alleged part in the plot produced by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The report, which runs to nearly 400 pages and was obtained by The New Yorker, lays out how Powell was contractually obligated to ensure that the work by the data-services firm she hired to carry out the breach was legal—which, of course, it wasn’t. Much of the report itself, according to The New Yorker, uses information provided by the Coalition for Good Governance, an elections-watchdog group that had earlier obtained discovery rights.

Powell, a Texas-based attorney with ties to Trump’s legal team, was one of 19 people, including Trump, to be indicted by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in August for trying to subvert election results in Georgia. On Thursday, Powell pleaded guilty to six misdemeanor counts related to the scheme; as part of her plea deal, she will be required to testify against her co-defendants if called upon.

