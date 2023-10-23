Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lewis Hamilton facing possible expulsion from the US Grand Prix for running a potentially illegal floor during second placed finish

    Lewis Hamilton facing possible expulsion from the US Grand Prix for running a potentially illegal floor during second placed finish

    Lewis Hamilton finished second in the US Grand Prix on Sunday
    The Briton came very close to overtaking race winner Max Verstappen
    Hamilton must now wait nervously to hear whether the podium position will hold

    By Jonathan McEvoy for MailOnline

    Published: 7:00 PM EDT, October 22, 2023 | Updated: 8:13 PM EDT, October 22, 2023

    Lewis Hamilton may be kicked out of the US Grand Prix for running a possibly illegal floor.

    The seven-time world champion, who finished second behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday, is anxiously awaiting his fate after the best performance of a miserable season.

    FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer reported the matter to the stewards at the Circuit of the Americas.

    In a statement, the FIA, referring to both Hamilton’s Mercedes and Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, said: ‘A physical floor and plank wear inspection was carried out on car numbers 16 and 44.

    Lewis Hamilton may be kicked out of the US Grand Prix due to a possibly illegal floor

    ‘Skids (in a certain area) appear not to comply with article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.

    “I refer this matter to the stewards for consideration.”

    A representative of the Mercedes team was called to the stewards at 6pm local time in Austin (midnight BST) to answer the charge.

    Hamilton finished second and was ultimately close to overtaking winner Max Verstappen

    Lewis Hamilton facing possible expulsion from the US Grand Prix for running a potentially illegal floor during second placed finish

    By

