I style the homes of A-listers in New York: These are the five tricks to make a room look more expensive on a budget

An interior design professional has revealed five things to consider when refreshing your space to make it more expensive.

Preston Konrad is a New York-based creative director known for his appearances on the Today show as well as Good Morning America, Rachel Ray and Access Hollywood.

He recommended layering floor rugs, getting rid of “boob lights” and mixing textures to make a home look like it was curated by an interior designer.

The 39-year-old used to design retail spaces for high-end brands and said layered rugs were a must-have when he decorated Ralph Lauren stores.

“It adds texture, it adds dimension, it makes your home look a little neater,” he said in an online post. video.

Interior design professional Preston Konrad (pictured), originally from the US, has shared his top five styling tips to make your home look more expensive.

Preston used to design retail spaces for high-end brands and said layered rugs were a must: “They add texture, dimension and make your home look polished.”

“I don’t like when they’re super symmetrical, I like them a little uneven or slanted,” he added, saying they look better slightly “crooked.”

Preston said a “super easy” way to start layering rugs is to use a sisal or jute rug as a base.

Second, the designer proposed getting rid of “boob lights,” a dome-shaped ceiling light (wall light) that many now consider obsolete.

Preston offered a series of more modern options, saying those looking to replace outdated lighting should opt for “recessed or semi-recessed lighting.”

“If you’re renting, take the breast down, turn on your light and replace it before you leave,” he said.

Preston’s third tip was to use Roman shades instead of blinds or curtains.

The designer advised getting rid of “boob lights,” a dome-shaped ceiling light: “If you’re renting, take down the boob, install your lamp and replace it before you leave. »

Preston said Roman shades (left) instead of blinds are perfect for rooms with shorter ceilings and recommended mixing textures like wood, leather and concrete in living spaces.

He installed Roman shades in his own home after finding a “super affordable” set on Wayfair.

“It’s perfect for a room with a shorter ceiling or a window that isn’t very dramatic,” he said.

Another tip from Preston was to mix textures and use a variety of fabrics and materials.

“It’s a designer favorite, so (use) vintage, leather, wood, concrete,” he explained.

Finally, Preston said to mix photo frames rather than making them all match.

“These definitely shouldn’t match if you want that polished designer look. Try mixing vintage, wooden and black gallery frames,” he said.

“I even like to add items to the mix to make it really special.”

Interior design enthusiasts were grateful for the helpful advice, with one saying: “I’m going to layer my living room carpet now.”

“I love it and you can do them all on a variety of budgets. Great ideas for my clients selling their house!’ wrote a real estate agent.

‘THANKS!! No more boob lights!!’ another responded.

Many weren’t fans of the look of layered rugs and some pointed out that it could pose a tripping hazard.