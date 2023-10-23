Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Tapes of Aussie Billionaire’s Bragging Pull Curtain Back on Trump Presidency

    The third richest man in Australia has a big mouth, according to reports.

    Earlier this month, ABC News reported that Anthony Pratt ran around town telling approximately 45 other people—including three former Australian prime ministers—that Donald Trump had disclosed potentially sensitive information about American nuclear submarines to him.

    On Sunday, a joint investigation by 60 Minutes Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age revealed that Pratt boasted Trump also told him about his private calls with foreign leaders, inadvertently revealing non-public details about U.S. military operations. The Australian billionaire’s swaggering talk was captured in a series of secret recordings, some of which were revealed in 60 Minutes’ Sunday broadcast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

