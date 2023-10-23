Photo of Coles receipt spectacularly backfires for senator after he moaned about cost-of-living crisis

<!–

An Australian senator has been blasted on social media for complaining about the cost of his groceries while sitting in his luxury car.

Ralph ‘Deej’ Babet, elected to the Victorian Senate in 2022, shared a photo of a receipt for 15 items purchased from Coles on social media site X on Saturday.

Items included diced salmon, mangoes, blackberries, broccolini and expensive free-range eggs.

Mr Babet took the photo with the receipt resting against the Mercedes-Benz logo inside his C-Class coupe – worth around $100,000.

Australian Senator Ralph Babet has been blasted on social media for complaining about the cost of his groceries while sitting in his luxury car. Pictured: Mr Babet with One Nation member Sarah Game

Senator Babet suggested his life was difficult under the Albanian government and posted an image of his Coles receipt (pictured above) on social media as proof. His supporters did not react well.

“I just went to the stores to get some things. I only filled one bag,” he wrote.

“They weren’t kidding when they said it wouldn’t be easy under Albanese. It’s true that Labor can’t take all the responsibility. The Liberals were almost as bad.

But the position for the first-term senator, who draws a parliamentary salary of more than $225,750 a year and also owns a property company in Melbourne’s southeast, has not been well received.

Even a supporter who shared some common political beliefs with Senator Babet warned that his message “won’t work well, buddy.”

“When it comes to average wages, people have to buy generic brands and can’t afford diced salmon,” they wrote.

“Inflation is biting, but especially when you can’t afford it, it’s clearly possible.”

Another added: “Dude, you bought 2 pieces of salmon for almost $30, 2 mangoes for $3, blackberries, then spent $12 on a dozen eggs.”

“And you have $200,000, cry harder.”

“(You bought) some very expensive things. Leave and come back when you understand how we all live.

“You should post more pictures of your Mercedes, senator. Celebrate routine,” wrote a third.

“IKR, it must be so hard to juggle that with your Merc repayments,” another added.

One of them made fun of him even more: “He displays a receipt for diced salmon in front of a Mercedes logo. Man of the people, salt of the earth.

Others reposted Senator Babet’s own selfies, taken while he was chewing cigars.

Senator Ralph Babet (pictured) said his $211,250 salary was a pay cut and that working in politics suffered.

In the same message, Senator Babet said high food prices “can be corrected very quickly if they stop making bad decisions and adopt an Australia-first attitude.”

Senator Babet is a member of the United Australia Party and the Liberty and Liberties Party and is anti-vaccine.

Last June, he claimed his salary of more than $200,000 was a “pay cut” and a bad deal because being a parliamentarian was full of “pain.”

“If you think $200,000 for the amount of work I will have to do and the amount of suffering I will endure is a good deal, then you are wrong,” he tweeted.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Senator Babet for comment.