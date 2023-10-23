Shania Twain’s still the one at 58! Country queen parades her enviable legs in high-cut leotard and fishnets on stage in Toronto

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shania Twain gave a dazzling performance during her show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Sunday.

For her Queen of Me concert tour at Scotiabank Arena, the 58-year-old singer stunned in a low-cut crop top with sheer, flowing sleeves and a long lace train.

Over the elegant and romantic top, she opted for a touch of edginess as she modeled a camouflage vest.

She paired the daring top with a high-cut, sassy thong and fishnet tights adorned with sparkling sequins.

The Queen of Country Pop – who recently called herself Taylor Swift’s aunt – then wore a pair of dazzling Oxfords with a high platform sole for her show-stopping performance.

She expanded liberally with layers of chunky, gold chain chokers and several statement pendant necklaces.

The man! I feel like a woman! hitmaker also adorned her hands with some large bangles for an extra touch of glamour.

On stage, she let her brunette locks loose in a straight but voluminous hairstyle.

She looked radiant in a flattering makeup look with a sultry smoky eye, lots of rosy pink blush and a bubblegum lip gloss.

At one point, she donned oversized, square sunglasses and a periwinkle scarf during an onstage performance.

Looking rocker chic in the sunglasses, she also jumped on a motorcycle and at one point kicked her feet up as she sang.

As she continued to give a dynamic performance in her native country, she was spotted with both feet up as she performed while still sitting atop the huge bike.

Twain first embarked on her Queen of Me tour in support of her album of the same name on April 28 in Spokane, Washington.

Her Queen of Me concert tour kicked off after she released her eponymous sixth studio album in February this year.

It is her first album since she released Now in September 2017. Before that, she had not released a complete album for fifteen years.

After touring the United States, she returns to Canada and wraps up her final show at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on November 14.

Next year she will begin a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

Her residency runs from May 10 to December 14, 2024.