NNA – The Lebanese Red Cross on Monday announced that it has transferred the bodies of three martyrs who were targeted by Israeli shelling from the border Bostra hill on the outskirts of Halta town.

It added that the process was coordinated with the Lebanese army and the UNIFIL.

