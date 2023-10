NNA – The US Embassy in Beirut posted the following post of X platform:

quot;US citizens who wish to depart Lebanon should leave now, due to the unpredictable security situation. There are still commercial flights available, but there is reduced capacity. Please check flight options at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport.quot;

R.A.H.