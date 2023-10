NNA – The villages of the Sector West stretching from Ras Naqoura to Ramia town and the hills adjacent to the Blue Line witnessed a calm night, our correspondent reported on Monday.

While no shelling targeted the said area, the Israeli enemy fired flare shells and flew reconnaissance drones.

=============R.A.H.