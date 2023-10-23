The Fevolas’ tense moment at Caulfield Cup: Alex puts on an animated display while speaking to a stony-faced Brendan as they attend the races with their daughter Mia and her new boyfriend Bass Miller

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

It’s one of the most exciting events of the spring racing season.

But the Fevola family looked a little dejected as they arrived at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne on Saturday to watch the Caulfield Cup.

Football legend Brendan, 42, and his makeup artist fiancée Alex, 46, were seen in the middle of a seemingly tense moment as they entered the room with their model daughter Mia, 23, and her new little one friend Bass Miller.

Wearing a white lace dress, Alex put on a lively show, gesturing with her hands while talking to her husband.

Meanwhile, Brendan stood in front of her with his arms crossed in front.

The Fevola family looked a little dejected as they arrived at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne on Saturday to watch the Caulfield Cup. Football legend Brendan, 42, and his makeup artist fiancée Alex, 46, were spotted in the middle of a seemingly tense moment.

Once the conversation was over, a poker-faced Brendan turned around and placed his hands in the pockets of his pale blue suit pants.

The pair were followed by Mia and Bass, who failed to crack a smile as they headed towards the racecourse.

Mia dared to show off in a tangerine mini dress, white fascinator and matching heels, while her high school sweetheart looked debonair in a white suit and midnight blue shirt.

Wearing a white lace dress, Alex put on a lively show, gesturing with her hands while talking to her husband.

Once the conversation was over, a poker-faced Brendan turned around and placed his hands in the pockets of his pale blue suit pants as he walked in front of Alex, their daughter Mia, and her new boyfriend, Bass Miller.

It appears any tense feelings quickly dissipated once the family entered the venue, as they were later seen smiling together as they posed in a VIP area overlooking the race track.

When contacted by Daily Mail Australia for comment, a representative for the Fevolas denied any argument and confirmed the family “had a wonderful day together”.

“There was no argument. As you probably know, many happy moments were captured. The photos (of Fevola arriving at Caulfield Racecourse) are simply a conversation,” the spokesperson said.

During their discussion, Brendan stood in front of his wife with his arms crossed in front of him.

Brendan and makeup artist Alex married in 2005 but divorced in 2014.

Their split was short-lived, however, with the couple reuniting later that same year, before getting engaged in 2016.

Shortly after being crowned the winner of the 2016 season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Brendan proposed to Alex – for the second time – in front of their children.

It appears any tense feelings quickly dissipated once the family entered the venue, as they were later seen smiling together as they posed in a VIP area overlooking the race track.

Brendan adopted Mia after marrying her mother in 2005 and the couple are the proud parents of three other daughters, Leni, 12, Lulu, eight, and Tobi, two.

At the time, Brendan told radio host Dave Thornton on the Fifi and Dave show: “I was a bit nervous, I didn’t think she would say yes.”

“Because we’ve been married before and obviously divorced. It was really wonderful with the kids there.