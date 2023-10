NNA – In remembrance of tens of French soldiers who were killed in an attack in Beirut in 1983, The French Embassy in Lebanon posted the following on X platform:

quot;This same morning, 40 years ago, the Drakkar post was attacked in Beirut, killing 58 French soldiers. nbsp;They had come for peace. We shall never forget their sacrifice. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============R.A.H.