Lil Baby Says The Man From The Male Fellatio Video Isn’t Him

The internet seems to think Lil Baby has been caught in a sex act that would imply he’s attracted to men, but the dude speaks up and calls BS…while telling everyone to cool their jets.

The rapper is currently trending due to a viral video making the rounds – which is sexually graphic and graphic…depicting a man giving another man fellatio. It’s one of those weird, vague recording-type recordings… where the source is unknown.

https://x.com/Stunna999_/status/1716277306287665498?s=20

The man seen in the clip apparently bears a passing resemblance to Lil Baby – at least that’s what many people believe anyway… an idea further fueled by a caption that partially covers this man’s entire face, which reads “Nah little baby.”

In other words, a random clip of a man giving oral sex to another man was recorded on screen, someone added Lil Baby’s name to it… and then tried to pass it off as legit.

https://x.com/LilBabySZN/status/1716293810140196971?s=20

Of course, Twitter is having a big day with this right now… with a lot of mean-spirited and homophobic jokes at LB’s expense – but he’s already pouring cold water on it.

He took to his IG Stories and wrote very clearly: “Y’all need to stop using my name and likeness when y’all are bored then that’s the extremes mfs go to because power is sick. There’s no mystery in my history on NO LEVEL. This is the last time I deal with any form of stupid clickbait.”

So there you have it…Lil Baby definitively says it’s not him. And FWIW, the guy in this viral video could be anyone – he doesn’t even really look like LB, based on what you can see, and since his face is heavily obscured… even more reason to have doubts.

