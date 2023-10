NNA – The quot;Islamic Resistancequot; eulogized, in a statement on Monday, the martyrdom of Ali Kamal Abdulaal, aka Jihad, and Hussein Hassan Abdulaal, aka Bilal, from the southern town of Halta.

According to the statement, the two martyrs, who fell while on Jihad duty, belonged to the quot;Lebanese Brigade of Resistance Israeli Occupation.quot;

