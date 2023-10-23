On day 17 of the Israeli aggression, dozens killed and wounded in several air raids on the Gaza Strip

NNA – The Israeli occupation warplanes continued this morning to launch airstrikes on large areas in the Gaza Strip killing and wounding dozens of people, following a terrifying night considered the most brutal since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7.

Medical sources said 23 people, including children and women, were killed within less than 12 hours in Khan Younis Governorate in several airstrikes that targeted the homes of the Abu Rashwan, Abu Daqqa, and Abdul Ghafour families.

The sources added that 17 people were killed and dozens were injured in an attack on a residential apartment in the al-Faluja area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Five people were removed dead and others wounded from under the rubble of a house for the Abu Shehada family, which was targeted by the occupation aircraft east of Khan Younis.

In the city of Rafah, a woman was killed and several others were injured as a result of an Israeli air raid at a house, in addition to the killing of 10 people as a result of a strike that targeted a house for the Abu Dan family in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, and a house was also bombed near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia in the north.

In a non-final count, the Ministry of Health said the number of victims of the ongoing Israeli occupation forces aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 4,651 dead and 14,245 injured. —-WAFA

============R.A.H.