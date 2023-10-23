Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Putin Launches ‘New Evil Empire’ With North Korea and Hamas

    Putin Launches ‘New Evil Empire’ With North Korea and Hamas

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    A former deputy prime minister of Israel has told The Daily Beast that the world should see the Hamas terror attack on Israel, which killed at least 1400 people, as part of a larger conflict being stoked by the Kremlin.

    Putin—the real Hamas ally—has defined the lines of the big confrontation: Hamas, Iran, Russia, China on one side, and Israel, Ukraine and the United States on the other,” said Natan Sharansky.

    Sharansky, who was a jailed dissident during the Soviet era before emigrating and moving into Israeli politics, said President Vladimir Putin was honing a “new evil empire” to take on the West.

