Mitt Romney says he’d only run for president if Godzilla took out all of the other candidates

Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images; Chris McGrath via Getty Images

Romney told CBS he hasn’t given any thought to a presidential bid.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he’s not going to make a bid for the White House unless he gets help from the King of Monsters.

“I can’t imagine any circumstance. Perhaps if Godzilla comes in and removes all the other candidates and so forth,” Romney joked during an interview with CBS that aired on Sunday.

“But other than Godzilla stepping in, no, I’m not running for president,” Romney, 76, told CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell. “Not giving it any thought.”

In February 2020, Romney made history when he became the first senator to vote against a same-party president. Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump on one article in his first impeachment trial in 2020.

He also commented on Trump in the CBS interview that aired on Sunday.

“Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation and the heart of our nation. And that’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair,” Romney said.

Prior to representing Utah in the Senate, Romney served as the governor of Massachusetts. In 2012, he ran for president as the Republican party’s candidate, losing to the incumbent candidate, Barack Obama.

Romney, who was elected to the Senate in 2018, said last month that he wouldn’t be running for reelection in 2024.

“I’ve spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a video he uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

Representatives for Romney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

