    Gen Zers are ‘increasingly drawn to simpler living.’ Here’s where they’re moving.

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

    Adam Hester/Getty Images

    Gen Z is looking beyond more crowded states for places where there’s elbow room and affordability.
    Older generations aren’t selling homes, making it hard for Gen Z to get into more popular markets.
    The younger generation is okay moving longer distances to find more comfortable living arrangements.

    Gen Zers are looking to live in simpler, quiet locations in the Midwest or mountain regions. 

    Emilia Mann, a senior analyst at StorageCafe, said that Gen Z doesn’t have the same location preferences as older generations.

    “Gen Zers are increasingly drawn to simpler living in their housing choices,” Mann told Insider via email. “Unlike millennials, who often gravitate to DC, Washington, and Illinois, Gen Zers tend to favor states with lower population density, from the mountainous terrains of Montana and Idaho to the plains of Kansas and Nebraska.”

    Of course, part of what’s driving Gen Zers to these states is the acceptance of remote work, more affordable homes, and the closeness to outdoor activities.

    According to data from RentCafe, Gen Z homeowners totaled 2 million in 2022 while Gen X and millennial homeowners totaled 24.4 million and 18.2 million, respectively. 

    Those older generations are holding onto their homes as interest rates stay high, leading Gen Zers to find new places to live due to the lack of supply and affordability, Doug Ressler, the business intelligence manager at Yardi Matrix, told Insider.

    Because Gen Z can’t get into the housing market in popular cities — in both buying and renting — they’re casting a wider net in their home search, Ressler said.

    “We see the Gen Zers be more movement oriented, especially in long distances,” Ressler said.

    To determine the number of Gen Z movers, which it limited to those aged 18 to 23, StorageCafe analyzed 2021 data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample. It also used the Census data to determine the median value of owner-occupied housing. For rent values, it relied on data from Yardi Matrix.

    These are the 10 states where Gen Zers are migrating to, according to StorageCafe, ranked by percentage of total newcomers who identify as members of that generation. 

    10. Indiana
    Madison, Indiana.

    larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 13%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 109,271

    Home value: $182,338

    Average rent: $1,229

    Unemployment rate: 3.2%

    9. Nebraska
    Omaha, Nebraska.

    Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 13%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 31,092

    Home value: $202,183

    Average rent: $1,206

    Unemployment rate: 1.9%

    8. Montana
    Basin, Montana.

    Finetooth/Wikimedia Commons

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 18,975

    Home value: $319,228

    Average rent: $1,578

    Unemployment rate: 2.4%

    7. Utah
    Ogden, Utah.

    mandicoleman.com/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 61,652

    Home value: $420,639

    Average rent: $1,618

    Unemployment rate: 2.4%

    6. Wisconsin
    Madison, Wisconsin.

    Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 93,323

    Home value: $230,209

    Average rent: $1,459

    Unemployment rate: 2.5%

    5. Kansas
    Overland Park, Kansas.

    Shripad Josh/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 59,638

    Home value: $185,298

    Average rent: $1,165

    Unemployment rate: 2.8%

    4. Iowa
    Holstein, Iowa.

    larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 58,515

    Home value: $176,095

    Average rent: $1,164

    Unemployment rate: 2.7%

    3. Idaho
    Boise, Idaho.

    Darwin Fan/Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 15%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 41,351

    Home value: $366,120

    Average rent: $1,595

    Unemployment rate: 2.7%

    2. North Dakota
    Medora, North Dakota.

    Jacob Boomsma/iStock/Getty Images Plus

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 15%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 19,555

    Home value: $219,939

    Average rent: $1,044

    Unemployment rate: 2%

    1. South Dakota
    Deadwood, South Dakota.

    Carolyn Hebbard/ Getty Images

    Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 16%

    Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 20,703

    Home value: $213,472

    Average rent: $1,096

    Unemployment rate: 1.8%

    Read the original article on Business Insider

