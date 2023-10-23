Gen Zers are ‘increasingly drawn to simpler living.’ Here’s where they’re moving.

Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Gen Z is looking beyond more crowded states for places where there’s elbow room and affordability.

Older generations aren’t selling homes, making it hard for Gen Z to get into more popular markets.

The younger generation is okay moving longer distances to find more comfortable living arrangements.

Gen Zers are looking to live in simpler, quiet locations in the Midwest or mountain regions.

Emilia Mann, a senior analyst at StorageCafe, said that Gen Z doesn’t have the same location preferences as older generations.

“Gen Zers are increasingly drawn to simpler living in their housing choices,” Mann told Insider via email. “Unlike millennials, who often gravitate to DC, Washington, and Illinois, Gen Zers tend to favor states with lower population density, from the mountainous terrains of Montana and Idaho to the plains of Kansas and Nebraska.”

Of course, part of what’s driving Gen Zers to these states is the acceptance of remote work, more affordable homes, and the closeness to outdoor activities.

According to data from RentCafe, Gen Z homeowners totaled 2 million in 2022 while Gen X and millennial homeowners totaled 24.4 million and 18.2 million, respectively.

Those older generations are holding onto their homes as interest rates stay high, leading Gen Zers to find new places to live due to the lack of supply and affordability, Doug Ressler, the business intelligence manager at Yardi Matrix, told Insider.

Because Gen Z can’t get into the housing market in popular cities — in both buying and renting — they’re casting a wider net in their home search, Ressler said.

“We see the Gen Zers be more movement oriented, especially in long distances,” Ressler said.

To determine the number of Gen Z movers, which it limited to those aged 18 to 23, StorageCafe analyzed 2021 data from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey Public Use Microdata Sample. It also used the Census data to determine the median value of owner-occupied housing. For rent values, it relied on data from Yardi Matrix.

These are the 10 states where Gen Zers are migrating to, according to StorageCafe, ranked by percentage of total newcomers who identify as members of that generation.

10. Indiana Madison, Indiana. larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 13% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 109,271 Home value: $182,338 Average rent: $1,229 Unemployment rate: 3.2% 9. Nebraska Omaha, Nebraska. Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 13% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 31,092 Home value: $202,183 Average rent: $1,206 Unemployment rate: 1.9% 8. Montana Basin, Montana. Finetooth/Wikimedia Commons Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 18,975 Home value: $319,228 Average rent: $1,578 Unemployment rate: 2.4% 7. Utah Ogden, Utah. mandicoleman.com/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 61,652 Home value: $420,639 Average rent: $1,618 Unemployment rate: 2.4% 6. Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin. Walter Bibikow/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 93,323 Home value: $230,209 Average rent: $1,459 Unemployment rate: 2.5% 5. Kansas Overland Park, Kansas. Shripad Josh/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 59,638 Home value: $185,298 Average rent: $1,165 Unemployment rate: 2.8% 4. Iowa Holstein, Iowa. larrybraunphotography.com/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 14% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 58,515 Home value: $176,095 Average rent: $1,164 Unemployment rate: 2.7% 3. Idaho Boise, Idaho. Darwin Fan/Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 15% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 41,351 Home value: $366,120 Average rent: $1,595 Unemployment rate: 2.7% 2. North Dakota Medora, North Dakota. Jacob Boomsma/iStock/Getty Images Plus Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 15% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 19,555 Home value: $219,939 Average rent: $1,044 Unemployment rate: 2% 1. South Dakota Deadwood, South Dakota. Carolyn Hebbard/ Getty Images Gen Z percentage of total move-ins: 16% Number of Gen Zers who moved to the state in 2021: 20,703 Home value: $213,472 Average rent: $1,096 Unemployment rate: 1.8%

