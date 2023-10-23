Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati broaches developments with Bassil, meets Caretaker Justice Minister, Apostolic Nuncio, MP Yassin

    By

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday met at the Grand Serail, with Free Patriotic Movement Head, MP Gebran Bassil, with whom he discussed the latest developments.

    Premier Mikati later met with Caretaker Minister of Justice, Henry Khoury, who briefed him on his upcoming visit to Iraq to attend the ldquo;Iraqi Judiciary Dayrdquo; celebration.

    Mikati then welcomed the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Paolo Borgia.

    Among Premier Mikatirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been MP Yassin Yassin.

    nbsp;

    ================ L.Y

    By

