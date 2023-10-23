Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Third convoy of aid trucks bound for Gaza enters Rafah crossing

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – A third convoy of aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Monday bound for the besieged Gaza Strip, an aid worker and two security sources said.

    On Saturday and Sunday 34 trucks passed through. The number of trucks in Monday#39;s convoy was similar to each of those days, the aid worker and security sources said.

    UN officials say about 100 trucks would be needed daily to meet essential needs in Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million people and where stocks of food, water and fuel have been running low. mdash; Reutersnbsp;

