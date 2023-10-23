Berri discusses developments with Army chief, broaches situation with Brazilian Ambassador

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday met at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh with Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, with whom he discussed the current situation and security and military developments.

Speaker Berri also received in Ain El-Tineh, the Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarciacute;sio Costa, and they discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region in light of the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Speaker Berri saluted the role played by Brazil, especially President Lula da Silva and his efforts aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression and supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, both in the UN Security Council and through participation in the Cairo Conference.

Berri stressed, quot;Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself against the Israeli aggression targeting Lebanon.quot;

================= L.Y