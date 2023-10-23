Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nepali General Consulate: Important Announcement for Nepali Citizens in Lebanon

    NNA – The Honorary General Consulate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal in Lebanon advised, in a statement, quot;under the current circumstances, the Nepali citizens who prefer to return to their country to prepare their documents. In case they wish to go back, it is required that their residences are valid, and they should proceed with the renewal contract at the Consulate.
    For communication with the Consulate, please call the following numbers: +9611875592 or +9611875591.quot;

