Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    EU to call for ‘Humanitarian Pause’ in Israel-Hamas War: Draft EU Summit conclusions

    By

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – European Union leaders will call this week for a quot;humanitarian pausequot; in the Israel-Hamas war so that humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza can safely reach those in need, draft conclusions of an EU summit showed.

    Leaders of the 27 countries that make up the European Union will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, in what is called a European Council, and the situation in the Middle East will be high on their agenda.

    quot;The European Council supports the call of UNSG Guterres for a humanitarian pause in order to allow for safe humanitarian access and aid to reach those in need,quot; the draft conclusiions of the summit showed.
    quot;The European Union will work closely with partners in the region to protect civilians, support those who are trying to get to safety or provide assistance, and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter. It reiterates the need for the immediate release of all hostages without any precondition,quot; said the draft, seen by Reuters. mdash; Reutersnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Palestinian Authority leader Abbas faces public anger amid Israel-Hamas war

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kenya’s currency is about to notch its 29th consecutive month of declines

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    9 entrepreneurs who left corporate America share the biggest challenges of running a business — and what to expect before quitting to work for yourself

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Palestinian Authority leader Abbas faces public anger amid Israel-Hamas war

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kenya’s currency is about to notch its 29th consecutive month of declines

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    9 entrepreneurs who left corporate America share the biggest challenges of running a business — and what to expect before quitting to work for yourself

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Spanish police seize ancient gold jewelry taken from Ukraine

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy