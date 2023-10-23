Melania was not impressed by Trump asking her to parade around Mar-a-Lago in a bikini, billionaire donor claims

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a New Year event at his Mar-a-Lago home.

In leaked audio, a billionaire donor claims Donald Trump made an off-color remark about Melania.The donor claimed Trump asked his wife to wear a bikini at Mar-a-Lago to make his friends jealous.According to the recording, Melania had a snappy comeback.

In recently leaked audio recordings, Australian billionaire donor Anthony Pratt can be heard claiming that former President Donald Trump made an off-color remark about his own wife.

According to Pratt, whom Trump is already accused of sharing sensitive information with, Melania Trump wasn’t impressed by the comment.

In these recordings, obtained by Australia’s 60 Minutes, The Sydney Morning Herald, and The Age, the chairman of global paper and packaging company Visy, who is also a paying member of Mar-a-Lago, recalled one interaction with the former present at a dinner party.

It is unclear when exactly the dinner party took place or who Pratt was speaking with.

Pratt describes in the recordings how, during the dinner, he was seated next to the former First Lady and the former president.

According to Pratt, Trump remarked: “I asked Melania to walk around the pool in a bikini so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing.'”

Pratt said that, in response, the former First Lady quipped: “I’ll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini.”

Trump’s post-presidency office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

However, on Truth Social, he railed against The New York Times’ reporting on his conversations with a “red haired weirdo from Australia.”

He wrote: “I never spoke to him about Submarines, but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about.”

Pratt alleged in interviews with federal investigators that Trump shared information with him about US nuclear submarines, around April 2021, anonymous sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

According to ABC News’ sources, this information pertained to the number of nuclear warheads US submarines could carry and how close they could get to a Russian submarine without detection.

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security advisor, who took sole responsibility for the recent audio leaks, indicated in an interview with Australia’s 60 Minutes that he was not surprised by Pratt’s significant access to Trump.

“I think Trump was trying to impress him. ‘Well, you may be a billionaire, but I’m a multibillionaire and, besides, I’m president and I know things you don’t,'” he told 60 Minutes. “I do think that’s very typical Trump behavior.”

Insider reported that the audio recordings also include Pratt alleging that Trump had shared sensitive information with him on several other occasions.

One such incident, Pratt claimed, was a 2019 phone call in which the former president told him about ordering airstrikes in Iraq.

