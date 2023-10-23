Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    IOM: Over 19,000 displaced in Lebanon due to south border military escalation

    By

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Over 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon due to the military escalation between Hezbollah and Israel in the border region, coinciding with the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as reported by the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations subsidiary, said on Monday.nbsp;

    The organization stated in its report that ldquo;the increase in incidents across the Israel-Lebanon border#39; has led to the displacement of 19,646 individuals #39;within the South and other areas in the country.#39;quot;mdash;AFP

