Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    OANA concerned about situation in Gaza, journalists’ safety

    By

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) has issued a declaration, expressing concern about the situation in Gaza Strip and the safety of journalists in the enclave amid the Zionist regime#39;s heavy bombardments.

    The Executive Board of thenbsp;Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) issued a declaration known as the Istanbul declaration on Monday, October 23, in which it points to the situation in the Gaza Strip, voicing concern about the safety of journalists in the besieged enclave amid the Zionist Israeli regime#39;s onslaught.nbsp;

    quot;OANA is deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza,quot; the declaration read.

    It calls for the protection of journalists in that region and urges all institutions and organizations to take the highest measures to ensure the safety of journalists.

    At least 18 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, when the Zionist Israeli regime began its aerial camping against the defenseless Strip in retaliation for the successful Hamas-launched operation called Al-Aqsa Storm.

    The declaration further reads, quot;Disinformation in the digital era is widely disseminated through modern and traditional media. It gives the a distorted and and misleading picture of the developments. News agencies are expected to meet their traditional duty to fight disinformation and provide their audience with comprehensive and balanced information.quot;

    It also said, quot;OANA encourages regional and international cooperation among news agencies to fight disinformation.quot;

    quot;OANA encourages the promotion of media literacy to help people distinguish between reliable and unreliable sources of news to let them know the importance of critical thinking and fact-checking.quot;mdash;agencies

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Palestinian Authority leader Abbas faces public anger amid Israel-Hamas war

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kenya’s currency is about to notch its 29th consecutive month of declines

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    9 entrepreneurs who left corporate America share the biggest challenges of running a business — and what to expect before quitting to work for yourself

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Palestinian Authority leader Abbas faces public anger amid Israel-Hamas war

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kenya’s currency is about to notch its 29th consecutive month of declines

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    9 entrepreneurs who left corporate America share the biggest challenges of running a business — and what to expect before quitting to work for yourself

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Spanish police seize ancient gold jewelry taken from Ukraine

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy