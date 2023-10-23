Japan supports Organization for Social and Agricultural Development (OSAD) through the Construction of Water Pipelines in Ainata

NNA – Japan will extend a grant to Organization for Social and Agricultural Development (OSAD) to construct water pipelines for the Municipality of Ainata, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). On October 17 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Dr. Hanna El Khoury, President of OSAD.

Ainata, in Baalbek-Hermel has been facing a severe shortage of public water supply. To address this issue, the Municipality of Ainata has constructed a water reservoir, but has been unable to construct water pipelines, due to the financial constraints caused by the socio-economic crisis. Considering the vital needs of water supply for the region, Japan decided to support Municipality of Ainata with the construction of the water pipelines through OSAD. This initiative will allow approximately 2,700 residents in the area to have access to safe water at affordable costs.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI praised OSADrsquo;s efforts especially in the water sector and noted that Japan is keen to continue its assistance to the most vulnerable people in Lebanon. In return, Dr. Khoury expressed his gratitude for Japanrsquo;s generous support and emphasized the significance of this project, which will provide access to safe drinking water to all residents in Ainata.

