Abu-Ghazaleh Mourns Palestinian Gaza Martyrs including TAG.Global’s Gaza Office Members

NNA -nbsp;Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, chairman and founder of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has mourned the Palestinian martyrs of the Israeli massacres in Gaza and the other martyrs of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Bank.nbsp;

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023, until last night, Gaza figures reveal more than 4741 martyrs, over 40% out of them are children and 30% are women, in addition to more than 1450 still under the rubble of their demolished homes, and 14,500 Palestinians wounded. That is in addition to the destruction of nearly 165,000 residential units; approximately 50% of the total residential units in the Gaza Strip, and more than 1.4 million people were displaced inside Gaza.

Furthermore, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh mourned the family of Mr. Jamil Hafeth Al-Masri (Al-Masri family), the professional services manager in TAG.Global Gaza office, who was martyred, with 29 members of his family, including his wife, son, daughter, and grandchildren, in a direct bombardment of his home in Rafah on October 16, 2023.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also mourned the Executive Director of TAG.Global Gaza, Mr. Munir Hasan for the martyrdom of his sister Wisam Muhammad Ali Hasan lsquo;Um Saadallah Skikrsquo; (Al-Hasan and Al-Skik families), who, along with 17 family members, including her husband, their children, daughter, and grandchildren from the Skik family, lost their lives in a direct bombing of the family#39;s home in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli enemy has targeted the building where TAG.Global offices are located in Gaza city in an airstrike on October 21, 2023, noting that the offices had previously been targeted in multiple attacks and were completely destroyed in the Israeli aggression on Gaza in 2021.

ldquo;Despite the great pain and sorrow for the victims of the Zionist crimes, I believe that what is happening now is the beginning of the battle for liberation and the realization of the historic and national rights of the Palestinian people, as well as the end of the Zionist occupation,rdquo; Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh said.

