Kataeb leader meets Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon

NNA – Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel met with Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon Rachid Belbaki nbsp;with talks featuring high in the latest developments in the region in light of Israel-Gaza war.

During the meeting, Gemayel warned against the seriousness of what is happening in Lebanon and the need to avoid any slide into a war, emphasizing the importance of the Lebanese state taking its role in deciding on war and peace.

He also highlighted the significance of stopping the cycle of violence and moving towards a just solution that lifts the oppression from the Palestinian people based on the Arab Peace Initiative and the two-state solution.

The meeting was attended by Kataeb Political Bureau Members Josephine Kodeissi and Arz Fadous, as well as Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah.

