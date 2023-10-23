Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Habib meets Syrian counterpart in Damascus

    By

    Oct 23, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, on Monday welcomed his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.

    The meeting was held at the Foreign Ministryrsquo;s building in Damascus.

    During the meeting, both Foreign Ministers pushed for immediate and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.nbsp;

    The pair also denounced the systematic Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, and called for an immediate end to Israeli crimes.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    At Hgn01 Ru How The Credit Card Information Is Transferred

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is no longer betting against US Treasurys, citing too much risk in the world

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion Skims empire is selling body-hugging boxers and briefs to men

    Oct 23, 2023

    You missed

    News

    At Hgn01 Ru How The Credit Card Information Is Transferred

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Billionaire investor Bill Ackman is no longer betting against US Treasurys, citing too much risk in the world

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Kim Kardashian’s $4 billion Skims empire is selling body-hugging boxers and briefs to men

    Oct 23, 2023
    News

    Booze, schmooze and lose: networking on separatist ‘ghost town’ days in Cameroon

    Oct 23, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy