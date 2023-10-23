Bou Habib meets Syrian counterpart in Damascus

NNA – Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, on Monday welcomed his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, who visited him with an accompanying delegation.

The meeting was held at the Foreign Ministryrsquo;s building in Damascus.

During the meeting, both Foreign Ministers pushed for immediate and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.nbsp;

The pair also denounced the systematic Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, and called for an immediate end to Israeli crimes.nbsp;

