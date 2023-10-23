Mon. Oct 23rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    IOM: Over 19,000 displaced in Lebanon due to south border military escalation

    NNA – More than 19,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon amid an uptick in tensions between Israel and Hezbollah at the country#39;s southern border, figures released Monday by a United Nations agency showed.

    quot;An increase in cross-border incidentsquot; has resulted in the displacement of 19,646 people in Lebanon, quot;both within the south and elsewhere within the countryquot;, said the International Organization for Migration.

    quot;We expect the numbers to rise as the cross-border tensions continuequot; or if there is an escalation in violence, IOM spokesperson Mohammedali Abunajela told AFP in a statement.

    quot;The country#39;s health system is facing severe resource shortages, including medicinesquot; and medical personnel, Abunajela said.

    quot;In this context, responding to large-scale displacement and health casualties that might occur… may overwhelm the already fragile health system,quot; he warned.–AFP

