Judge Forces Trump to Testify for Insult Then Fines Him $10K

In a shocking turn of events, the New York judge presiding over Donald Trump’s bank fraud trial ordered the former president to testify Wednesday over an insult Trump threw at the judge’s law clerk.

After a brief testimony by Trump, Justice Arthur F. Engoron formally called him out.

“As the trier of fact, I find that the witness is not credible, that he was referring to my law clerk, who is sitting much closer to me, who doesn’t have a barrier,” he said. “I hereby fine you $10,000, which is on the liberal side, to be paid within 30 days.”

