When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Asus, Acer, MSI, Razer, and HP make some of the best 17-inch gaming laptops.

Asus;MSI

What’s the biggest advantage that gaming laptops have over desktops? It’s their built-in screens that let you play your favorite games anywhere. And though laptop screen size varies, we think the best 17-inch gaming laptops offer a particularly great compromise between display size and portability.

To help you find the right model for your needs, we’ve rounded up the best 17-inch gaming laptop models from top brands like Acer, MSI, Asus, HP, and Razer. Our picks include the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17, which features the most powerful laptop CPU currently on the market. And if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, we recommend the Acer Nitro 17, which offers Nvidia RTX 40-Series cards at affordable prices.

Below, you can find all of our picks for the best 17-inch gaming laptops currently available. They range in price, but they all feature top-tier graphics and processing power.

Note: Our best 17-inch gaming laptop picks are available in multiple configurations with different components. Price and performance will vary depending on the parts you choose. For some of our picks, we’ve highlighted a specific configuration that we recommend most.

Our top picks for the best 17-inch gaming laptop

Best from Acer: Acer Nitro 17 – See at Amazon

Best from MSI: MSI Titan GT77 HX – See at Best Buy

Best from Asus: Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 – See at Amazon

Best from HP: HP Omen 17t-cm – See at HP

Best from Razer: Razer Blade 17 – See at Amazon

Best from Acer Acer The biggest downside to 17-inch and larger laptops is cost. The bigger the screen, the higher the price. But Acer’s Nitro brand has always stood out from the crowd by offering high-end performance for an affordable price, and the Acer Nitro 17 is a great example of that. When it comes to hardware, the Nitro 17 doesn’t slack. All available models offer either an RTX 4050, 4060, or 4070 graphics card. Those are powerful enough to stably run nearly any game at high settings. The CPU options — which include 13th-generation Intel Core i7s, or AMD Ryzen 7 and 9 70-series CPUs — aren’t as powerful as more expensive laptops, but are still capable enough to let you multitask easily. We also have to shout out the Nitro 17’s full-sized keyboard, which is lined with customizable four-zone RGB lights that look great in the dark. The 17-inch screen comes in both FHD and QHD resolutions, and although they aren’t very bright, they’re still high-quality. And like its sibling the Nitro 5, the Nitro 17 features an amazing thermal system that keeps the laptop cool even under heavy load. Unfortunately, the Nitro 17 also shares many of the Nitro 5’s flaws. It’s not a pretty laptop — it’s essentially a plain gray brick. The laptop’s two USB-C ports and HDMI port are stuck on the back behind the screen, which can make for some awkward cable management. The trackpad is small and positioned far too close to the WASD keys, meaning that using both at the same time is uncomfortable. It’s a great 17-inch laptop. But it’s also clear using it that it’s a budget option. Best from MSI MSI It’s not just the name — the MSI Titan is a juggernaut of a 17-inch gaming laptop, with hardware powerful enough to play any game and accomplish almost any task with ease. First, let’s talk performance. The Titan GT77 HX comes with an Intel i9-13980HX, currently the best laptop CPU in Intel’s arsenal, letting you tear through intensive tasks like 4K gaming and video editing like tissue. The GT77 HX’s three models also include either an RTX 4080 or 4090, each of which can use up to 175W of power, which makes for unmatched graphical performance. This is backed up with 64 to 128GB of RAM and at least 2TB of solid state storage — again, unmatched in the gaming laptop market. The Titan looks as good as it performs. The configuration we recommend comes with a 4K Mini LED screen that offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, stats that are rare even on high-end gaming laptops. Subtle RGB lighting on the keys and chassis, which are compatible with SteelSeries’ GG lighting ecosystem, complement the dark design. And we can’t forget the Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, which has a somewhat cramped layout, but feels pretty lovely to type on. With all that said, the Titan isn’t perfect. It only has a 720p webcam, which is disappointingly low quality for a laptop this price. And the battery life, as you’d expect from a laptop this beefy, is short — expect at max three hours while doing everyday tasks, and less than an hour while gaming. The Titan also weighs in at a massive 7.3 pounds, which is heavy even for a gaming laptop. And that’s without the 330W charger that adds even more weight. Price is also a factor. The Titan offers unmatched performance, and also an unmatched price: It ranges from $4,200 to about $5,000, depending on model and seller. That’s a bonkers price for any computer, and especially a laptop. Unless you’ve truly got more money than you know what to do with, you’re probably better off sticking with a cheaper option, or even considering one of the best gaming PC desktops instead. Best from Asus Asus When it comes to design and performance, it’s hard to find laptops better than those in Asus’ ROG (“Republic of Gaming”) series. And the ROG Strix Scar 17, a 17-inch workhorse with top-of-the-line hardware and a sleek design, is one of the Republic’s best offerings. Depending on the model, you can snag a Strix Scar 17 with a 175W RTX 4080 or 4090, which are both strong enough to run nearly any game at the maximum settings. But the true standout here is the CPU: The AMD Ryzen 9-7945HX is, according to benchmark tests across programs like Cinebench and 3DMark, the most powerful laptop CPU on the market right now. It’s a monster processor, able to multitask, run calculations, launch programs, and more without any issue. Asus laptops are famous for their sleek aesthetics. We love the Strix Scar 17’s chassis, which is outfitted with a slim and customizable RGB lightbar. And the HDR screen offers a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, with QHD resolutions. The Strix Scar 17 suffers from the standard flaws that most big gaming laptops share. Short battery life (about one to three hours, depending on what you’re doing) hurts the laptop’s portability. The fans are powerful enough to keep the chassis cool, but they can get incredibly loud when under load. And the screen, while high-quality, doesn’t get very bright — it maxes out about 300 nits, which is only average. A lot of these qualities — both good and bad — are similar to those found on the MSI Titan. But the Strix Scar 17 costs much less, ranging from $2,900 to $3,500. That’s far more reasonable for a high-end gaming laptop, and if you have the money, it’s a great buy. Asus also offers budget 17-inch gaming laptops called the Asus TUF Gaming A17 and TUF Gaming F17. They’re not as powerful, but offer fantastic battery life and sturdy construction. A 15-inch model from this line, the TUF Gaming A15, is one of the best gaming laptops for battery life. Best from HP HP HP has invested a lot of money over the last few years into its gaming laptops. The HP Victus is one of the best budget gaming laptops, and if you have a bit more money to spend, you can’t go wrong with the 17-inch HP Omen 17. Specifically, we want to call out the Omen 17t-cm. This model, which can range in price from about $2,150 to $3,200, offers an Intel i9-13900HX, which is a powerful CPU for gaming and content creation. You can then choose between an RTX 4080 or 4090, both which are enough to easily run nearly any game at the highest settings. Combine that with up to 32GB of speedy 5600MHz RAM and up to 2TB of solid state storage, and you’ve got a fantastic laptop for any need. The Omen looks pretty good, too. Outside of the keyboard, it doesn’t have much in the way of RGB lighting, but it’s only about one inch thick when closed, which is surprisingly slim for a laptop with specs like these. And the QHD screen features fast refresh rates — 165Hz or 240Hz depending on configuration — but at only 300 nits, it’s disappointingly dim. Like most HP laptops, if you order it directly from the company’s website, you can pick and choose exactly which specs you want. This lets you focus on the specs you find most important, and make sure you’re always working within your budget. Once you actually receive your laptop, however, the customization goes away. Unlike other gaming laptops, the HP Omen 17’s storage drive and RAM are stuck under the battery. This makes replacing or upgrading them incredibly difficult and risky — you’ll likely need to take the laptop to a repair shop to do it. It’s a frustrating flaw, especially for a laptop that’s otherwise very customizable. Best from Razer Razer Gaming hardware titan Razer is best known for its keyboards, mice, headsets, and other accessories. But it’s also made a big impact on the laptop world with its Razer Blade series, a line of slim and stylish gaming laptops. The line’s 17-inch model, the Razer Blade 17, is a bit of a dark horse. Unlike the Blade 15, 16, and 18, the Blade 17 hasn’t received a 2023 update. As such, it’s still using an older 12th-generation Intel processor (i7-12800H or i9-12900H) and 30-series Nvidia RTX graphics card (RTX 3060 or 3070 Ti). But for most users, that shouldn’t be a problem. 12th-generation Intel Core CPUs and 30-series Nvidia GPUs are still incredibly capable, and the specific models that Razer has included are high-quality. All it really means is that intensive apps like Photoshop might load slower, and intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 won’t run as well on the highest settings. The Blade series stands out with its sleek and simple aesthetics. With an all-metal design, six pounds or less of weight, and less than an inch of thickness when closed, the Blade 17 looks fantastic on the outside. The display doesn’t slack either; depending on your configuration, you can get a Blade 17 with a 360Hz FHD screen, a 240Hz QHD screen, or a 144Hz 4K screen. Those are all brilliant options for gaming or content creation. And that’s not to mention the 1080p webcam — visual quality reigns supreme here. Unfortunately, the Blade 17 only boasts a 60% (or “compact”) keyboard, which is smaller than any other laptop in this guide. And the trackpad feels terrible — it’s not uncommon to click and let go, only for the click to last another two seconds. It’s unresponsive and inaccurate. You’ll always want to use an external mouse and keyboard. Due to its age, the Razer Blade 17 isn’t as expensive as its newer Blade siblings. As of writing, Razer officially charges between $2,000 and $2,600, but it’s not uncommon to find it on sale for lower. How we pick 17-inch gaming laptops Amazon We selected picks for our guide to the best 17-inch gaming laptop based on a combination of research, hands-on testing, and previous experience with similar models in various sizes. When choosing laptops to recommend, we take several key factors into account, including price, design quality, graphical performance, multitasking capabilities, and more. Our buying guides are reevaluated multiple times per year so that we can update and revise our picks as needed when new models are released. We also cross-reference our selection with reviews from other reputable tech publications to confirm if our experiences are typical. This helps us provide the most well-rounded picks possible. 17-inch gaming laptop FAQs GIGABYTE What does refresh rate mean? Every monitor and laptop screen has a certain “refresh rate,” measured in hertz (Hz). This is a measure of how many times per second the whole screen’s picture can update. In other words, if a screen’s refresh rate is 165Hz, it can display 165 different images within a second. No matter how many frames per second (FPS) the game you’re playing is going up to, you’ll only ever be able to see as many as your screen’s refresh rate allows. So if the game you’re playing is running at 100FPS, you’ll need at least a 100Hz screen to see it. The opposite is true, too — if the game is running at 10FPS, even a 100Hz screen will only display 10 frames per second. It can’t create more. In general, refresh rates range from 60Hz to 360Hz. The best 17-inch gaming laptop screens will typically offer rates of 165Hz or above. What’s the difference between HD, FHD, QHD, and 4K? Every screen has a certain resolution — a certain amount of separate pixels, each of which works together to form a larger image. The higher the resolution, the more pixels there are, and the sharper the image can be. It’s hard to find a screen these days that offers less than high definition (HD) resolution. But HD comes in a variety of flavors, ranging from standard HD to 4K and up. Those different resolutions are: HD: 1,280 x 720 pixelsFull HD (FHD): 1,920 x 1,080Quad HD (QHD): 2,560 x 1,4404K or Ultra HD (UHD): 3,840 x 2,1608K: 7,680 x 4,320 Right now, 4K is the best resolution you’ll find on any gaming laptop screen. Even that is rare, though — FHD and QHD are much more common. You can find more details about Ultra HD resolution in our “what is 4K” explainer. How long should I expect a gaming laptop’s battery to last? The best 17-inch gaming laptops feature great hardware, but the stronger a CPU or GPU is, the more power it takes to run. So even if you’re using a high-end gaming laptop, you shouldn’t expect the battery to last that long. With the brightness turned down and power-saving modes turned on, most gaming laptops can last for about five hours of internet browsing and other non-intensive work. That goes down to about three hours if you turn the brightness back up and turn the power-saving mode off. But if you’re playing a game — even a simple one like Mini Motorways — that battery life is going to tank. Very few gaming laptops can last for more than two hours while gaming, and many won’t last much more than an hour.

Read the original article on Business Insider