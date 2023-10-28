Tourist Who Went Missing in African Safari Park is Found ALIVE 3 Days Later

A German tourist, who had gone missing in the wildlife-rich northern Zimbabwean national park, has been located alive and in “good health” along with his rental vehicle after three days, according to a spokesperson from the national parks agency.

Tinashe Farawo, representing the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, revealed that Andreas Hoberg had last been seen when he purchased a beverage at the park’s shop within Matusadona National Park. Subsequently, he embarked on a game drive at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a Saturday.

However, he did not return by the mandated 6 p.m. deadline when all game drives should conclude, and the car rental company was unable to pinpoint his location using its GPS tracking system, Farawo reported.

In response, authorities initiated a search operation employing a helicopter, vehicles, and tracking dogs to meticulously comb the vast 540-square-mile park, which is inhabited by a multitude of wildlife, including lions, buffalo, leopards, and elephants—essentially, all the potentially hazardous creatures one might expect to encounter in the wilderness.

Farawo noted that the area’s telephone network is often unreliable, which has hindered the flow of information. Details such as the tourist’s age, whether he had been accompanied by others, or the extent to which he had ventured into the park remain unknown.

“We were gravely worried. We are happy he is well,” said Farawo. “He says his car developed a mechanical fault. It’s a white car, so we were hopeful we would find it.”

