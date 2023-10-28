Married Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of Sexual Misconduct With at Least 3 of Her Students

A former teacher from Iowa has been apprehended and is facing charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of three students, as well as the transmission of explicit materials to them, law enforcement officials said.

Cassidy Sue Kraus, 24, from Westside, was taken into custody on Friday and is facing multiple charges. These include sexual abuse in the third degree, categorized as a Class C felony, along with two counts of engaging in lascivious acts with a child, also considered Class C felonies. Additionally, she is charged with three counts of distributing obscene materials to minors, deemed serious misdemeanors, according to a statement issued by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

The official release mentions, “It is alleged that while employed as a teacher at the IKM Manning School, Krause engaged in multiple sexually oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13.”

Her Facebook profile indicates her marital status. She was able to post a $10,000 bond on Saturday and subsequently secured her release from jail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

If convicted, she could potentially face a maximum prison sentence of up to 33 years.

