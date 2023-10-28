Rep. Jamaal Bowman Slapped With Criminal Charge for Fire Alarm Fiasco

Reuters/Eduardo Muñoz

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was hit with a criminal charge on Wednesday related to a bizarre incident last month in which security cameras captured him pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office building as he rushed to make a vote.

The charge—a misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm—carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Bowman was ordered to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday morning to be arraigned.

In a statement to NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police Department said that it presented a probable cause arrest warrant to the D.C. Attorney General’s Office.

