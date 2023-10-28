Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    News

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman Slapped With Criminal Charge for Fire Alarm Fiasco

    By

    Oct 25, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Rep. Jamaal Bowman Slapped With Criminal Charge for Fire Alarm Fiasco

    Reuters/Eduardo Muñoz

    Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) was hit with a criminal charge on Wednesday related to a bizarre incident last month in which security cameras captured him pulling a fire alarm in the Cannon House Office building as he rushed to make a vote.

    The charge—a misdemeanor count of falsely pulling a fire alarm—carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Bowman was ordered to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday morning to be arraigned.

    In a statement to NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police Department said that it presented a probable cause arrest warrant to the D.C. Attorney General’s Office.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Oculus: Virtual reality company’s complete history and device development

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    2 of 5 Montgomery Brawl Assailants Take Plea Deals

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Oculus: Virtual reality company’s complete history and device development

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    2 of 5 Montgomery Brawl Assailants Take Plea Deals

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Gaming laptop vs. desktop: Which is best for you?

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy