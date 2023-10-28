Mayo Clinic Poison Specialist Charged for Fatally Poisoning Wife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Minnesota doctor, who had previously worked for poison control, was arrested on Friday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the alleged poisoning of his wife, who passed away in August.

Dr. Connor Bowman, 30, is accused of the death of his 32-year-old wife, Betty Bowman, who died on August 20, just four days after her hospitalization. Her death raised suspicions, as investigators uncovered financial and marital difficulties within the couple’s relationship. Furthermore, it was discovered that Connor had expected a substantial life insurance payout following her death.

The Rochester police department disclosed that they had collected evidence suggesting that Connor, who had previously been employed in poison control, may have administered a drug to Betty for an ailment she did not have. In mid-August, Betty was admitted to the hospital, initially for symptoms of diarrhea and dehydration. During her stay, she experienced cardiac problems, lung fluid accumulation, and organ failure, as indicated in a criminal complaint filed against Connor Bowman. She also underwent surgery to remove a portion of her colon.

Following her passing, Connor sought to have his wife cremated, but the medical examiner’s office intervened, halting the process after deeming the death as suspicious. The Southeast Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office contacted the Rochester police on August 21 regarding the dubious death of a woman, initially unnamed in the complaint but later identified as Betty.

During the investigation, a source informed the police that the Bowmans were grappling with marital issues, contemplating divorce due to infidelity and a deteriorating relationship.

Further investigation unveiled that Connor had attended pharmacy school, worked in poison control in Kansas, and was in medical school. The investigation also revealed that due to financial troubles, Connor and his wife maintained separate bank accounts, and he had discussed receiving a $500,000 life insurance payout upon her death.

An individual from the University of Kansas who provided information to the police confirmed that Bowman had expertise in poison control and had responded to calls about poisons.

The informant also reported that Bowman had been researching colchicine, a drug used to treat gout, despite not receiving calls regarding it. Betty’s toxicology results indicated the presence of colchicine in her blood and urine, taken during her hospitalization, despite not being diagnosed with gout or receiving colchicine treatment leading up to her death.

The medical examiner concluded that Betty’s cause of death was toxic effects of colchicine and ruled her death as a homicide. A search of Bowman’s residence conducted under a warrant uncovered a receipt for a $450,000 bank deposit.

