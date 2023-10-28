A Tale of Two Tumblers: The Stanley Quencher vs the Hydro Flask All Round Travel Tumbler

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Stanley/Hydro Flask.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Who knew that water bottles (or hydration vessels, if we’re feeling fancy) would become so trendy? Not I. But here we are, running around with our emotional support water bottles like they’re fashion accessories. And just like any fashion accessory trend, these water tumblers go through popularity waves—we’ve had different shapes, sizes, brands, and features come into vogue and then slowly dissipate, but one that has gripped the public is the oversized tumbler made famous by Stanley—the Stanley Quencher.

Now, there’s a new fan favorite on the scene—the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler. Both the ubiquitous Stanley Qunecher and the Hydro Flask All Around Tumbler will keep your beverage cold (or hot) all day, but each one has some key differences. Not sure which one to choose? Fortunately, I have compared the two water vessels (and yes, I own both) to help you figure out which one is better for you.

Read more at The Daily Beast.