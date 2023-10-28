The best Xbox headsets in 2023

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best Xbox headsets include models from brands like Microsoft and SteelSeries.

Microsoft’s original Xbox consoles helped usher in the modern era of online gaming; making chatting with friends and fellow gamers a common part of the online experience. Now headsets are synonymous with video games, with dozens of options to choose from that pair perfectly with Microsoft’s latest systems. With that in mind, we’ve put together a guide rounding up the best Xbox headsets you can buy right now.

Our favorites include the official Xbox Wireless Headset, which is an affordable, entry-level model that can wirelessly connect to your console without a dongle. For buyers who want a high-end headset, we recommend the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless. This premium model is a powerhouse of a headset with active noise cancellation, a retractable microphone, and a dedicated control hub with an OLED screen.

Below, we also have picks for midrange performance and people who prefer a wired model. We selected all of our best Xbox headset recommendations based on multiple testing factors, including build quality, audio performance, and price.

Our picks for the best Xbox headsets

Best overall Amazon Microsoft’s official headset is a great all-around model for Xbox owners, and it’s one of the few headsets that can wirelessly connect to Xbox systems directly without using a USB dongle. It also supports a simultaneous Bluetooth connection, and is often on sale for under $100, giving it tremendous value. The headset’s 15 to 20 hour battery life is a bit low compared to the competition, but that’s still enough to last for multiple gaming sessions. A 30-minute charge provides around four hours of battery so the longevity isn’t a huge concern if you’re willing to charge regularly. Rather than having a retractable or swivel microphone, the Xbox Wireless Headset uses a flexible mic arm that can be wrapped around the left ear cup when not in use. This hides it from view in a way that’s comparable to a retractable microphone and more satisfying than a swivel. Instead of standard on-board controls, the ear cups of the Xbox Wireless Headset work as dials to control volume and balance game sound with chat audio. The build quality of the Xbox Wireless Headset isn’t particularly impressive with its faux leather ear cups, but it’s durable enough to last through regular play sessions without fear of it breaking. Ultimately, it’s price and convenience that really help this headset earn the top spot here. Being able to simply pair the headset wirelessly with an Xbox console without having to worry about a dongle is a fantastic feature, and it’s a perk that all of our other picks are missing. The addition of Bluetooth is also a great bonus for users who want to connect to a phone. There are more expensive headsets with additional features and design perks, but for the money, the official Xbox Wireless Headset is our top pick. Best high-end model Amazon Our top high-end pick for the best gaming headset is also our favorite premium Xbox headset, thanks to features like active noise cancellation (ANC), simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, cross-platform support, swappable batteries, and a handy wireless transmitter hub with an OLED screen. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless requires a USB cable to connect its 2.4GHz transmitter to an Xbox console, so it’s not an entirely wireless solution like some other Xbox headsets, but the transmitter is well worth the extra wire. It serves as a base station for the headset with a range of controls allowing you to adjust volume, EQ profiles, noise cancellation, and more. The headset lasts about 15 to 20 hours on a single charge, but it comes with two batteries that can be swapped in seconds. The backup battery is stored inside the wireless transmitter for regular charging, so as long as the transmitter stays connected, you should have a charged battery ready to go. In terms of fit, the Arctis Nova Pro is generally comfortable and appropriately sturdy for an expensive headset. We also prefer its retractable microphone over other headsets that use removable boom mics. Audio performance is also great with support for Microsoft’s 3D audio tech called Windows Sonic. Nova Pro’s ANC does a good job eliminating background noise, and the headset has an overall balanced sound profile. SteelSeries sells different versions of the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for Xbox or PlayStation consoles, but the Xbox edition also works wirelessly with PlayStation and Switch systems, so we recommend grabbing that edition to get full multi-platform capabilities. Read our SteelSeries Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset review. Best midrange option Best Buy The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7x is a great wireless gaming headset with separate models designed for Xbox and PlayStation. However, the Xbox version, which we’re recommending here, also works wirelessly with PlayStation and Switch if you own those consoles too. The Arctis Nova 7x has a nearly identical build to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, including a retractable microphone and the same customizable ear plates, but the ear cushions use a mesh fabric instead of leatherette material. The more affordable Nova 7x remains durable enough for longtime use and offers a straightforward design with standard on-board controls. The headset comes with a USB-C dongle, but Xbox consoles don’t have USB-C ports, so you’ll need to use the included USB-C to USB-A adapter to connect the dongle to enable a wireless connection. The headset also supports Bluetooth, as well as simultaneous playback with Bluetooth and 2.4GHz audio. The battery life lasts 35 to 40 hours on a single charge, which is above average for wireless headsets, though some models can last more than 70 hours. In terms of playback, Nova 7x does a great job isolating sound and handling spatial audio formats, but it lacks the active noise-canceling feature provided by the Nova Pro Wireless. The other main feature missing on this model compared to the more expensive Nova Pro, is the wireless base station with OLED screen. We find the Pro model’s base station to be very handy for monitoring and adjusting settings, but the Nova 7X offers a cheaper alternative for buyers who don’t care about this feature. Best wired option Amazon You can connect any 3.5mm wired headphones to an Xbox via the console’s controller, but we recommend buying a dedicated wired gaming headset, like the Turtle Beach Recon 70, for a broader soundscape and handy on-board controls. The Recon 70 is Turtle Beach’s most basic headset, featuring a standard 3.5mm wire and no option for USB connection. There’s a simple dial to control the volume and the microphone will automatically mute itself when swiveled up away from your face. Sound quality is decent overall; the full over-ear fit is better than regular earbuds for trapping sound but the bass levels definitely fall behind some of our more expensive picks. That said, you can still adjust the Xbox’s internal EQ to customize the sound while you play. The Recon 70 is designed with style in mind, offering eight different color choices that drastically change the headset’s plastic exterior and headband. While the plastic feels durable against drops and every day accidents, it does feel like the Recon 70 is much more prone to snap than other headsets with metal headbands. Still, with a price tag under $40, the Recon 70 is a great choice for kids or other gamers who are just getting started using a headset. How we test Xbox headsets Kevin Webb / Insider To find the best Xbox headsets we review all of our contenders in key performance areas, including audio performance, build quality, features and connectivity, and value. Here’s how each category is tested.



Audio performance: This is one of the most important performance categories to evaluate when choosing the best Xbox headset. We test both playback quality and microphone quality, with a separate series of tests for both.We use a wide selection of Xbox games to test sound quality, including Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Madden 24, and Hi-Fi Rush. Spatial surround sound features are tested using these games as well. A set playlist of music and movies are also used to judge sound quality outside of gaming. Microphones are tested using in-game voice chat and third-party recordings from apps like Discord and Zoom. Recordings of voice chat are used to determine how well the microphone filters out background noise and how accurate the overall sound is. Build quality: In our guides, build quality focuses on what materials are used in the design, and whether the headset feels sturdy enough to last for years worth of gaming. Other factors are considered too, like whether the headset is easy to store, and if it offers alternate colors or design options.



Features and connectivity: Connectivity is key for Xbox headsets, specifically because Microsoft uses a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless signal for its consoles. While all of our best Xbox headset picks are designed for use with Xbox consoles, we measure variables like the overall range, potential audio delay, how long it takes a headset to connect, and whether it requires a USB dongle. We also explore any extra features and software required to use the headset. Cross-platform features like simultaneous Bluetooth connection will boost a headset’s score in this category as well.



Value: Some of the best Xbox headsets can cost more than $300, but we know not every gamer has that large of a budget. We judge the value of each headset by comparing its overall performance and available features versus the price; headsets with competitive pricing will ultimately provide more value. For example, one of the reasons we chose the official Xbox Wireless Headset as our top pick is because it offers simultaneous Bluetooth support for under $100, while other headsets in the same price range offer less impactful features. Xbox headset FAQs Amazon Do wireless gaming headsets have disadvantages compared to wired headsets? Wireless headsets are definitely more convenient to use than wired headsets, but competitive gamers may prefer a wired headset to avoid connection problems or audio delay. However, for most players, the potential audio delay caused by a 2.4GHz wireless headset connection won’t impact gameplay. What’s the difference between Bluetooth and Xbox’s 2.4GHz wireless? Xbox uses a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless signal for headsets and controllers rather than Bluetooth. Using 2.4GHz wireless provides better sound quality, less audio delay, and a wider wireless range compared to Bluetooth. Bluetooth is still compatible with more devices though, so a lot of the best Xbox headsets have incorporated multi-source wireless that lets you use 2.4GHz and Bluetooth at the same time. So even though Xbox Series consoles don’t support Bluetooth audio connections, some newer headsets still offer Bluetooth to connect to your phone or other devices. Why can’t I use my wireless Xbox headset on other consoles? Microsoft uses a proprietary 2.4GHz wireless signal that must be licensed for use; it makes most wireless Xbox-specific headsets, like Microsoft’s official model, Xbox exclusive. On the other end of the spectrum, PlayStation-specific wireless headsets will also work with Nintendo Switch and PC, but not with Xbox consoles. However, there are some wireless headsets that include full multi-platform support, like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Nova Pro 7x that we recommend in this guide. But even headsets with cross-platform support must be manually swapped between Xbox and PlayStation modes to work, since they use different wireless signals. In contrast, PlayStation headsets can work with Switch consoles without any additional effort.

